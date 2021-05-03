Route One Farmer's Market in Vandenberg Village celebrates second anniversary

Route One Farmers market in Vandenberg Village is celebrating its second anniversary.

Farmers market organizers invited community members to stop by Sunday for a special anniversary event.

The celebration featured live music, a raffle, a kids scavenger hunt, and food trucks.

Attendees also had a chance to learn how to make lavender wreaths and buy arts and crafts from local artisans.

"I like to contribute to the local community and support the farmers and just help out with whatever I can and buy organic stuff for myself and my kid," customer Dessi Mladenova said.

One of the vendors said the Route One Farmers Market is unlike any other in Santa Barbara County.

"The biggest thing is the fact customers can come and also use their ebt here, that's one of the biggest things I guess nobody in this county have," employee of Julia's Juice Bar and Cafe Vanessa Catalan said.

The farmers market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd. in Lompoc.