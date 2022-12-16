Rubber bullets used to subdue man reportedly hit by car in Downtown San Luis Obispo

A large police presence could be seen in a portion of Downtown San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon.

While San Luis Obispo police have not commented on the incident, dispatch logs show were called to reports of a collision at Higuera and Broad streets around 3:19 p.m.

The area was blocked off by many police units and fire trucks.

Someone who witnessed the incident tells KSBY a man was sitting in the street when they were hit by a car. The witness says when police and fire arrived on scene, the man was asked to remove his hand from his jacket and declined to do so.

KSBY’s crew at the scene saw rubber bullets and Tasers being used. The man was eventually helped out of the intersection.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

The scene was cleared by 3:50 p.m.