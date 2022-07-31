Runners and walkers enjoyed the “Stride with the Tide” 5k run

Running on the beach may not be everyone's favorite summer activity, but it was all smiles out on Pismo Beach.

About 500 participants got together at the Pismo Beach Pier to run against the low tide.

This was all part of the Stride with the Tide 5k run that took place at 8:30 A.M.

Participants were not forced to run; people could also walk and jog.

The Stride with the Tide 5k run happens every year in late July.

This is one of the summer events organized by the City of Pismo Beach.

“You just try to go a nauseating pace and then back it down a few seconds, so you don't actually hurl, and then pray for the finish line, that's the goal," said Jeff Reynolds, a Stride with the Tide participant.

Reynolds also said he's been participating almost every year and this year he got second place in his age group division.

The entry fee was $30 with a shirt and $20 for the race only.