Rural Road Safety Awareness Week in SLO County

Whether you're driving, cycling, or walking, safety on the road matters.

It’s Rural Road Safety Awareness Week, and I checked in with organizers and cyclists about the dangers they see on the road.

"Unfortunately about 50% of the collisions that occur with a walking or cyclist on our rural roads, end in a fatal or severe injury," said John Dinunzio, the Regional Transportation Planner at SLOCOG.

That's why the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments began participating in Rural Road Safety Awareness Week.

They hope it will help make roads safer for everyone using them, and help them reach their goal.

"Road safety is a local, regional, and national issue, and with the increasing loss of lives on our roadway, our goal is to eliminate fatal and severe injury crashes on our roadways by 2050," said Dinunzio.

Dinunzio said in our region 30 people lose their lives in crashes, and another 140 people suffer severe life changing injuries each year.

KSBY News spoke to some cyclists, and they said safety is a huge concern.

They say they rely on drivers to be aware of their surroundings, but also take precautions themselves.

"We do have the same rights and responsibilities to make sure that we are looking out for each other, caring for each other, and enjoying the scenery and roadway," said Rick Ellison, the Executive Director of Bike SLO County.

"Having front and rear lights on your bike, high vis clothing, helmets, and all that, and just being aware of your surroundings," said Bradley Wiggs, a cyclist.

Barry Rands, the Safety Director for SLO Bicyclist Club, said that while cars can be a concern, it's actually road debris and hazards that cause the most concern for his biking group.

"our bike club has had a spade of injuries to cyclists that run into debris or run over it," said Rands.

The main safety precaution bikers suggest is being aware of your surroundings that way you can avoid debris, and stay out of of the path of a car.

"San Luis Obispo has a huge cycling community, especially in town. There's a lot of bike commuters whether on electric or analog bikes," said Cory Gin, a cyclist.

"For us to coexist, we have to be aware of all of the users around, so that it's safe for all," said Ellison.

If you feel a road is unsafe, you can report it at https://sites.google.com/dcrdesign.net/slocogroadtozero/home

