RV catches fire, starts brush fire along highway

An RV caught on fire along Hwy 1 near Buellton on Friday afternoon, officials report.

The fire was first reported around 12:41 p.m. near the southbound off ramp of Hwy 1 to Hwy 101.

Initial reports say the vehicle, a converted 26 ft. camper van, had smoke coming from it. Flames were visible under the vehicle before it was fully engulfed.

Several passengers were in the vehicle and reportedly made it out before the fire took over.

The flames started a nearby brush fire.

Officials have closed the southbound off ramp while crews contain the brush fire.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.