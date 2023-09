An RV that caught fire was blocking one lane of Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade Tuesday morning.

It was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Tassajara exit.

CAL FIRE SLO reports the fire was out as of 9:12 a.m., but that traffic may be moving slowly through the area.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic did not appear to be impacted and one fire engine remained on scene.

No word on whether any injuries were reported.