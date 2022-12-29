SabesWings hosting fundraiser Saturday to support woman battling cancer

A Central Coast non-profit is once again looking to help a local cancer fighter with their accumulated treatment costs.

A fundraiser hosted by SabesWings will take place this Saturday at the Links Golf Course in Paso Robles.

Stacie Anthon tells KSBY she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in October 2020. She went through standard care for a year and half when she was deemed cancer free in January 2022. Stacie says a reoccurrence was discovered in July when cancer spread to her lungs.

Now needing a second set of treatments, Stacie sought a different treatment in Southern California, which she says is not covered by her insurance. Stacie needed to find additional financial support, which is when she was connected to SabesWings.

"I feel very thankful, SabesWings has been an amazing organization to work with, they have been very supportive for our cause, our journey and them coming along side and assisting us in this way is huge, we wouldn't be able to continue treatment if it wasn't for the financial support, not only from Sabes but hopefully from this weekend as well," said Anthon.

"SabesWings" is a charity that helps cancer patients suffering from medical financial toxicity (MFT). "MFT forces a patient to choose between paying for medical treatments and everyday expenses. Help us strike out MFT and give cancer patients and their families a chance to heal without worry," according to the charity's website.

The fundraiser includes a golf tournament in the morning followed by an after-party and silent auction.

Auction items include a VIP experience to one of Jason Aldean's concerts in 2023, a pizza oven, a smokeless fire pit, an electric bike and much more.

The event also includes a live band, food and local beer and wine options.

Participants have until midnight, Thursday to sign up for a shotgun scramble-style golf tournament beginning at 8 a.m.

Everyone is welcome to join the after-party and silent auction starting at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, or at the event.

The Links Golf Course is locates at 5151 Jardine Rd, Paso Robles.

Stacie tells KSBY her treatment is going well, "It is a very specific case, being that my cancer is very aggressive, and it has come back rapidly and moving quickly, but we've seen a great success in this new type of treatment. We have seen a decrease in my tumor size, decrease in cancer cell count and it is continuing to see promising hope, its just the financial burden to combat our treatment."

All proceeds from the fundraiser goes to SabesWings which will be filtered to Stacie.