“Safe and Sane” fireworks sales to begin next week in Lompoc

The City of Lompoc will begin selling "Safe and Sane" fireworks on Tuesday, June 28th in preparation for the Fourth of July.

"Safe and Sane" fireworks can only be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the city. Fireworks sales will go until Monday, July 4th with daily hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Select non-profit organizations are the only ones allowed to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks. The list of where each organization will be selling is as followed:

Lompoc Employee Development Association at 1009 N. H St.

First Apostolic Church at 701 W. Central Ave.

Lompoc Valley Baptist Church at 729 North H. St.

Lompoc Valley Festival Association at 1206 W. Ocean Ave.

Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation & Pool Foundation at 1500 N. H St.

The City of Lompoc dictates that fireworks must not be ignited on or over another person's property and it must not be within 10 feet of a residence or public area. The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau parking lot is the only city-sanctioned public area for residents to use fireworks.

Following the city's zero-tolerance for illegal fireworks, Lompoc fire and police departments will be monitoring and enforcing the city ordinance regarding who can use fireworks and when it's allowed.