Safe and sane fireworks stands beginning to pop up across Central Coast

Stands for the sale of safe and sane fireworks are starting to pop up across the Central Coast but you can’t purchase anything just yet.

In Santa Maria, sales can begin Saturday, June 28, at noon and run through 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

While safe & sane fireworks can be sold during this time, they can only be used between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. All other fireworks are prohibited in the City.

With 24 stands in Santa Maria, the city is among multiple cities on the Central Coast where non-profits or other organizations will be selling safe & sane fireworks.