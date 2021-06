The Safe and Strong youth sports program offers kids in Santa Maria a free way to stay active, healthy and safe.

The drop-in program runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is coordinated by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Minami Community Park, Oakley Park, Russell Park and Tunnell Park will host the program until July 5.

Fore any questions, reach out to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951, ext. 2260.