Safe parking lot for people who live in their cars opens in San Luis Obispo

A new parking lot in San Luis Obispo County will serve people living out of their cars.

It opened Friday night at Kansas Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue, next to San Luis Obispo County's Joint Information Center in San Luis Obispo.

It's for those who live in their vehicles to have a safe place to sleep.

The lot will be open for three months. There is no size restrictions on vehicles but tent camping is not allowed.

Those interested need to arrive between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily to meet with security.

The site offers ADA accessible showers, restrooms, a hand washing station and dumpsters.