Safe & Sane firework permits in Grover Beach available this week

Non-profits interested in applying for a permit to sell safe and sane fireworks at a stand in Grover Beach this year can do so beginning this week.

Applications will be available online beginning Tuesday and can be filed until May 30 at the City Clerk’s Office.

You can also request one from the City Management Department at gbadmin@groverbeach.org.

Only non-profits based in Grover Beach for at least three continuous years are eligible to apply for one of the four available permits.

Safe and sane fireworks will be allowed to be sold at the permitted stands from June 28 through July 5.