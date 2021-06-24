Safe stolen from Santa Maria restaurant during burglary

A Santa Maria restaurant is asking for the community’s help identifying the person they say broke into their restaurant and stole a safe last weekend.

Maya’s Mexican Restaurant says it happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the man breaking into the business and taking the safe, which the owner says contained about $10,000 in cash and personal items.

“Gained entrance by breaking one of our windows, looked around and unfortunately found our safe and was able to make out with the safe and all its contents,” said owner Manuel Paredes.

The business did not open Saturday due to the burglary and theft.

Santa Maria police on Thursday told KSBY News the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call the department.