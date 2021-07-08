Watch
Safe stolen overnight from San Luis Obispo business

Police say it was recovered a short time later at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:31:53-04

Police are investigating a burglary that happened overnight at a San Luis Obispo business.

In a social media post, the San Luis Oriental Market says it happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

San Luis Obispo police say three males with masks and hoodies entered the store and stole a safe.

Video surveillance shows the three people entering the business and leaving a short time later with the safe.

Police say they located the safe about an hour later at the bottom of the grade.

They are working with the store owners to determine what, if anything, was taken.

