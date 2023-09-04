Safe travels: How your input can help shape future traffic safety improvements in Morro Bay

The City of Morro Bay is asking for input from the community on how to improve travel throughout the city.

The public is invited to a workshop this Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Building.

Residents will get a chance to learn more about the city's Local Roadway Safety Plan and share their thoughts and concerns regarding roadway safety and potential improvements.

According to the city, the goal of the Local Roadway Safety Plan (LRSP) is to identify and understand existing high-risk crash areas and develop potential projects to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.

To RSVP to this week's workshop, click here.

The city plans to hold additional meetings later in the year and a project website is reportedly under development.

The LRSP is being funded by a grant from Caltrans.

