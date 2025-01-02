Safety Improvement Project on Wellsona Rd.

Construction on the Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project begins on Tuesday, January 14, near the intersection of U.S. 101 and Wellsona Rd.

This project aims to reduce collisions at the intersection by constructing an undercrossing beneath U.S. 101, eliminating the need for left turns across traffic.

The undercrossing will include a 112-foot-long bridge, and a frontage road will connect it to Wellsona Rd. on both sides of U.S. 101.

The first phase involves building a median crossover on US 101, with two lanes in each direction remaining open.

A bicycle detour will be in place, and the San Paso Truck Stop will remain accessible.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2026, with CalPortland Construction handling the $12.2 million project.