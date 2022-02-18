Safety measures being added at SLO safe parking site following deadly fire

Additional safety measures are being added and considered at a safe parking site in San Luis Obispo following a deadly fire earlier this week.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning in the lot on Kansas Avenue off Highway 1.

CAL FIRE SLO says a woman believed to be in her 50s died in the RV fire along with several of her cats.

Jeff Al-Mashat, program manager for the County of San Luis Obispo, says they’ve added 20 new, heavy-duty fire extinguishers and will be doing fire safety training with residents there.

The county said fire extinguishers and smoke detectors were previously distributed on site.

Al-Mashat says no additional vehicles are being admitted for the time being as they look again at the spacing of the vehicles. He says that’s something that was done a few weeks ago and despite the tragedy, they’re thankful that no other vehicles caught fire.

Volunteers and anyone working on site are also being told to park in a lot across the street so that fewer vehicles are on site and the county is looking at other reminders and tips they can post at the site to help ensure the safety of everyone staying there.

The Kansas Avenue safe parking site opened in mid-August, initially as a three-month pilot program.

Al-Mashat estimates there to be around 85 vehicles currently, adding that the number should be going down as some residents have been able to find more permanent housing.