Safety measures in place for Central Coast Pride 2023

This year marks the 26th annual Central Coast Pride and members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are getting ready to celebrate Pride Month this June.

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo says its Pride celebration this weekend will be secured with local law enforcement agencies and volunteers, as they plan on providing a safe space for everyone.

“Pride is a time where people can find spaces to feel like they belong,” said Laura Albers, Central Coast Pride Events Director.

As controversy continues across the nation over the display of Pride flags, drag show performances, and bans on gender-affirming care, some people in the LGBTQ+ community may be unsure about whether they have safe spaces to turn to.

While many people in the U.S. begin to celebrate Pride Month, Central Coast Pride wants the community to know that they have been working with the San Luis Obispo Police Department and volunteers to help keep the public safe.

“We have been working closely with SLOPD. They’re aware of all our events and they are putting time and attention to those and will be on call for anything at all that we need,” Albers said.

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center has also hired security to monitor all of their events.

Some volunteers have been trained in de-escalation techniques to help prevent any situations that may arise.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to think so hard about this, but we do. There are some people with hate in their lives,” Albers said. “I wish that they would put that hate aside for a moment and come to one of the events with an open mind and open heart and just see.”

The non-profit has made an effort to listen to safety concerns from allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the three-day celebration.

“It’s really hearing, what do you need to feel safe? Because what you need to feel safe is likely a little bit different or maybe a lot bit different from what I need to feel safe,” Albers said.

Central Coast Pride's weekend events include a Burlesque & Drag Show at Fremont Theatre on Friday night, Pridefest at Laguna Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and Pride in the Plaza from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for a full schedule of events.