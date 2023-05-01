Safety tips for May Motorcycle Awareness Month

During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Goleta Police Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles, according to a press release.

The Goleta Police Dept. and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials say the top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence, and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.

To help protect the community, police officials would like the public to keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

· Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

· Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

· If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.

· Remember, lane sharing or lane splitting is legal in California.

Motorcyclists

· Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.

· Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles, and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

· Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.

· Always keep your lights on, even during the day.