Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Safety tips for May Motorcycle Awareness Month

Road.png
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Goleta Police Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles, according to a press release.
Road.png
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 16:18:04-04

During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Goleta Police Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles, according to a press release.

The Goleta Police Dept. and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials say the top primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence, and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.

To help protect the community, police officials would like the public to keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers
· Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.
· Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
· If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.
· Remember, lane sharing or lane splitting is legal in California.

Motorcyclists
· Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.
· Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles, and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
· Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.
· Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg