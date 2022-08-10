SafetyFest active safety learning exercises event in Paso Robles

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PASOSafe, a volunteer community safety outreach initiative will present the inaugural SafetyFest.

The event is offering music, fun hands-on safety activities, and important presentations and exhibits from first responders, law enforcement and the area’s top safety experts.

One of the purposes of the event is for emergency, disaster and safety preparedness.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and from 10:45 a.m. to noon there will be multiple presenters.

There will be all-day activities and presentations.

Some activities include sack races, three-leg races, tug-o-war, toddler corn-hole, hula hoops, music and dancing.

There will be snack vendors such as shaved ice, churros and more.

SafetyFest event proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team, a public beneficiary program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact our community and trains them in basic disaster response skills.