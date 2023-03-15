Sailboat runs aground at Pirate's Cove

A sailboat ran aground at Pirate's Cove during the latest storm.

Port San Luis Harbor Patrol says the boat anchored at the cove overnight despite Harbor Patrol recommending against it.

Tuesday morning, Harbor Patrol officers noticed that the 30-foot vessel from Morro Bay had been washed into the rocks.

Chief Harbor Patrol Officer Matt Ashton says they believe the boat was unoccupied at the time of the wreck but they have not been able to contact the owners.

Harbor Patrol has notified the Coast Guard and California Fish & Wildlife of the boat wreck and filed a National Response Center report.