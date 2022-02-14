Saints Barrel Wine Bar hosting Valentine’s Day pottery workshop

A new wine bar in San Luis Obispo is opening up on their day off for you and your Valentine to hand make some pottery.

Saints Barrel Wine Bar is hosting a 2-hour Terracotta Pinch Pot workshop tonight at their location on Higuera Street. Adriana Lemus and Chad Franco, partners at Night Owl Pottery, will guide you through creating your own wine tumbler, planter, espresso cups, or shot glasses. The fee is $65 and includes all materials for your pinch pot, as well as a glass of wine, beer, or sake.

Once your pinch pot is finished, the instructors will take it to their studio to be fired and painted. In just over a month, your creation will be brought back to Saints Barrel to be picked up. Click here to sign up.