Salmonella infection case linked to backyard poultry confirmed in Santa Barbara County

A backyard poultry salmonella infection case has been confirmed in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says this comes amid outbreaks of Salmonella infections in 45 states.

The infections are reportedly linked to contact with backyard poultry like chickens and ducks and are being investigated by the CDC and public health officials.

So far, 410 illnesses have been reported from the affected states, according to the health department, and 84 people have been hospitalized.

Health officials say poultry that appear healthy and clean can still carry salmonella, the bacterium of which can be found in their manure.

“The bacteria can easily spread to cages, coops, hay, plants, and soil in the area where they live. You can get sick from Salmonella by touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands,” the health department said in a press release.

Sickness usually happens within one to three days of exposure. Symptoms can include fever, chills, diarrhea, which could be bloody, stomach cramps and possible vomiting.

While some people may require hospitalization, health officials say most people recover in a week or less.

“Children under 5, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get severely sick from Salmonella and should avoid handling backyard poultry or anything in the environments where poultry live or roam,” the health department recommended in a press release.

Health officials offer the following preventative measures:

