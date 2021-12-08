Salvation Army in need of bell-ringing volunteers on the Central Coast

Red Kettles are back in front of stores across the Central Coast as the Salvation Army kicks off its iconic fundraising campaign.

The red kettle fundraising event is arguably the most important of the Salvation Army's yearly events as all proceeds will go to help local families in need.

Organizers say that now more than ever economic hardships are being seen because of the pandemic which leads to even more families needing assistance, and a bigger need for volunteers to collect all those donations.

"It's necessary when I see the families come into here and apply to toys to food, we need food we need toys because in this Christmas we, like everybody hope everybody enjoys the holidays," said Santa Maria Salvation army Major Alexis Villanea.

If you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer in San Luis Obispo County this holiday season call Rogelio Auguliar at (323) 316 - 7097. You can pick a specific time and location to volunteer at.

For those who would like to volunteer in Santa Barbara County you can call Tony Markiewicz at 805-964-8738.

If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army online, visit this website.