Salvation Army in Santa Maria hands out free Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army in Santa Maria handed out free Thanksgiving meals Thursday.

Organizers say that their normal sponsor for the meals is no longer based in Santa Barbara County, so Allan Hancock College stepped in and made the $2,500 donation to provide the meals.

The money provided more than 300 meals for the community. Of those 300, organizers say 66 meals were delivered to seniors and 35 meals were given to the homeless. There were 140 turkeys and extra sides given out.

Representatives with the Salvation Army say that they are still in need of donations for the Christmas holiday.

“You see the line, people need food, people need support,” said Major Vicky Villanea. “We need toys for Christmas, we have already started to prepare for Christmas time and Christmas distribution and we do not have the food to make the boxes of food and toys for the children.”

