Salvation Army seeking bell ringers during holiday season

Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 03, 2022
The Salvation Army is asking Central Coast community members to volunteer as bell ringers at several different locations in San Luis Obispo County.

Bell ringers are an essential part of the Kettle Campaign at the Salvation Army, organizers say. The annual campaign raises funds for the nonprofit's programs that help families and individuals in their local communities.

Bell ringers usually stand outside busy shopping centers to be visible to shoppers as they enter and leave stores. Shifts typically last two hours, and bell ringers are never required to ask people for donations, organizers say.

Organizers say this year the demand is even higher with the cost of food and shelter skyrocketing, the organization is being called on to assist even more families in need.

"The funds that are provided go to either clothing purchasing toys for the kiddos, I can't even explain to you the feeling being able to see the smile on these children's faces that people provide for them through supporting the Salvation Army," said Rogelio Aguilar, Salvation Army San Luis Obispo Ministry Director.

The bell ringing starts on Nov. 18 and lasts through Dec. 23.

Community members who wish to volunteer can call Roger Aguilar at 323-316-7097.

