Sammy Hagar to perform at 2023 California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair announced this morning that the “Red Rocker” Sammy Hagar has been confirmed to perform in concert on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

They added that the opening act will be confirmed at a later date.

Tickets go on sale June 2nd at 10 a.m. and range in cost from $50 to $125 (pit, standing only). You can find them on their website.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

More about the artist:

Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists for the last four decades.

He was the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and his most recent band, The Circle.

He is known for his songs:

