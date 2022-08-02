San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts

Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.

Those taking the Amtrak train to San Diego can get 20 percent off a train ticket and $7 off admission to the San Diego Zoo.

The deal is valid for a limited time, though the companies did not say how long that would be.

The Pacific Surfliner runs from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, with stops that include Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and points in Orange County.

The promotion is available online.