San Jose Creek Bridge project to result in full closure of Hwy 217 Monday

The full closure will last for a two-hour period between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
A heads up for drivers in the Goleta area, there will be a full closure of Highway 217 overnight on Monday as part of a San Jose Creek Bridge replacement project.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 15, 2023
The full closure will last for a two-hour period between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to allow for the relocation of a crane from the western side to the eastern side of the bridge.

Drivers may detour via Hollister Road to Fairview Avenue to James Fowler Road in each direction.

Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport will use Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach Highway 101.

The $26 million San Jose Creek Bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.

