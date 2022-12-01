San Luis Coastal Unified to host opioid & fentanyl awareness parent forum

There is an upcoming event tonight for parents and guardians of students within the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District along with the County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department will host an opioid & fentanyl awareness parent forum Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a presentation and a panel discussion on practical tips to keep students safe.

Translation services will also be available.

The forum will take place at the Laguna Middle School gym at 11050 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

Here is the live stream link: https://zoom.us/j/97982250085?pwd=b2x1RjBjL0VoRFY4QSsxNklrMVZzQT09

Meeting ID: 979 8225 0085

Passcode: 497245

For more information, email gvandoren@slcusd.org.