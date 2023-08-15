San Luis Obispo-based moving company accepting donations for Maui relief efforts

A moving company that started in San Luis Obispo and now has locations across the state of California is accepting donations of select items for residents affected by the fires in Maui.

Starting Tuesday, Meathead Movers will be accepting donations of diapers, formula, bottled water and nonperishable food. Those who wish to donate can drop off those items at any Meathead Movers location.

Two locations are in San Luis Obispo: 3600 S. Higuera St. and 4468 Broad St., No. 110. Donated goods can be dropped off in the lobby between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

RELATED: Cool Cat Café raising money to support employees affected by destructive Lahaina fires

“We call it ‘Fill Those Trucks,’ because in the past there has been a need and we have the resources — the trucks — to deliver them to where they need to go,” Director of Marketing and Communications Dawn Ventura said. “And we hope that our communities trust that we’ll take care of it and bring it where it needs to go.”

Meathead Movers has partnered with Los Angeles-based nonprofit Operation USA to collect supplies that will be delivered to Maui.

The company will be accepting donations through 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 and is planning on having remote drop-off locations in Santa Maria and Paso Robles. Those exact locations will be released via the company's social media pages. (You can find the company's Facebook page here and the Instagram page here.)

All donated items must be unopened and have an expiration date that is 12 months or more beyond the date of drop-off.

RELATED: Former Morro Bay resident’s Lahaina home destroyed by wildfire

Meathead Movers will also be accepting donations at other locations, including those in Oxnard, Bakersfield, Fresno and Temecula.

The company, formed in 1997 and largely comprised of current and former student-athletes, has done other drives before, Ventura said, including helping domestic violence victims flee abusive homes.

Ninety-nine have been confirmed dead in the Maui wildfires as of Tuesday, making it the deadliest wildfire in over a century and the deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii's history.

Meathead Movers is described as the largest independent moving company in California. Learn more on the company’s website.