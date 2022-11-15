Watch Now
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden announces holiday pet parade

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is throwing a holiday pet parade on Sunday, December 4 at 4 p.m.
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 15, 2022
This is in collaboration with the Woods Humane Society led by jolly old Saint Nick.

Leashed and friendly dogs are welcome to walk in the parade from El Chorro Dog Park to SLO Botanical Garden.

Tickets are not required for the pet parade.

This event is in addition to the season-long extravaganza, Nature Nights, a holiday light and art exhibit for the entire family, going from November 11 through January 8, 2023.

Tickets for Nature Nights can be purchased online.

