San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden extends Nature Nights

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden’s, Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor light and art exhibit, will continue to welcome guests into spring 2023.

Throughout the eight-acre display of the 150-acre garden, the immersive experience will feature large format light projections, illuminated sculptures, and artistic garden lighting by Kody Cava according to a press release. Regional wine and beer will be available for enjoyment nightly, in addition to hot beverages and snacks provided by Paradise Kitchen.

Nature Nights opened last year to an enthusiastic audience, on Nov. 11. Due to popular demand, garden officials say Nature Nights has been asked to remain open as an attraction for the next season by locals at-large and visitors to the community.

The SLO Botanical Garden emphasizes education, horticulture, research, art, resource conservation, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd.

For more information, click here or call (805) 541-1400.