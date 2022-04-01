San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden offers free admission next Saturday

If you are free on April 9, you might want to stop by the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

The non-profit organization, located at 450 Dairy Creek Road in San Luis Obispo, will be offering free admission to all visitors next Saturday, waiving their usual admission cost of $10 for adults and children over 12 and $8 for seniors, students and military.

Visitors can learn about native plants while spending time outdoors. Organizers say there will be a garden-themed art activity with art supplies provided, courtesy of Rita’s Rainbows.

The garden showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and activities, the team hopes to foster an appreciation of nature and stewardship of the environment.

Don’t worry if you miss it next Saturday. The next free admission day will be the following week on Saturday, May 14.

Those interested can learn more at slobg.org or the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Facebook page.

