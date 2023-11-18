San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents Nature Nights, an outdoor immersive holiday experience

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is hosting its second annual Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor holiday experience filled with lights, art, and music.

Many local Central Coast bands and musicians will perform live under the lights this year, including:



B and the Hive , an alternative rock and indie pop band playing November 17-18, 22, and 24-25.

Deuces Wild brings your favorite '60s, '70s, Outlaw Country, and Americana hits — performing December 1-2.

Emily Smith brightens the atmosphere with soulful, feel-good music for all genres — performing December 8-9.

Bellissima Handbells is a duet of beautiful bell tunes with holiday flair, performing December 15-16.

The Jingle Belles, a premier a cappella caroling trio, brings the best in holiday music — performing December 22-23.

Hakeem Sanusi will light up the gardens with R&B and funk fusion, performing December 29-30.

Local culinary treats, regional wine, and beer will also be available.

Nature Nights will open from November 17 through December 31 at the SLO Botanical Garden at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

For more information about the exhibit, click here or call (805) 541-1400. Tickets are available at My805Tix.com.