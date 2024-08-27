San Luis Obispo business leader Tom Copeland dies at age 80

Tom Copeland, a longtime San Luis Obispo business leader, has died.

Copeland passed away on August 22 at the age of 80.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart has ordered flags flown on city property to be lowered to half-staff on August 27 in his honor.

Along with his brother, Jim, Copeland founded Copeland Properties. Over the years, the real estate business shaped the downtown area through developments including the Downtown Center, Court Street, and Chinatown. City officials credit them with the preservation of historic downtown buildings while creating new developments.

Tom Copeland and his wife, Pam, were also longtime supporters of local healthcare and education, making significant donations to Cal Poly, French Hospital Medical Center, and the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum.

The Copeland family is planning a private celebration of life for Tom.

Jim Copeland passed away in April 2022 at the age of 80.