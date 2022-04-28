San Luis Obispo businessman, philanthropist Jim Copeland dies at age 80

Well-known San Luis Obispo business leader and philanthropist Jim Copeland has died.

Copeland was a founder of Copeland's Sports, a staple of downtown San Luis Obispo for years.

He and his brother, Tom, were also developers, known for projects such as the Downtown Center and Court Street. City officials also credit them with the preservation of historic downtown buildings while creating new developments.

Jim Copeland and his wife, Sandy, were also major supporters of local health care, arts, and education programs, contributing to the Christopher Cohan Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo Children's Museum, Old Mission School, and San Luis Obispo County Jail Behavioral Health Unit.

At French Hospital Medical Center, his contributions are honored in the naming of the Copeland, Forbes & Rossi Cardiac Care Center and the Copeland Health and Education Pavilion

He also served on the French Hospital Community Board for 16 years. In 2014, he was recognized with French Hospital's Louis Tedone, MD Humanitarian Award for his contributions to the community and health care.

Copeland passed away on Monday, April 25, at the age of 80.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart has ordered flags on city property be flown at half-staff in his honor until Sunday, May 1, and French Hospital will lower its flag to half-staff on Sunday.