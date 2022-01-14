San Luis Obispo Buy Local Bonus program results in spending of over $860K at local businesses

As part of the City of San Luis Obispo’s Winter 2021 Buy Local Bonus program, shoppers have spent over $860,000 at local businesses since mid-November, according to the city.

To incentivize local spending, the city purchased $110,900 worth of gift cards and offered them to community members that spent over $100 at local businesses. Those who saved their receipts were eligible to receive a $25 gift card to one of 120 unique San Luis Obispo businesses while supplies lasted.

In partnership with the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, the City of San Luis Obispo relaunched the program in November in an effort to encourage the community to support local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program saw a 19% increase in spending since it was last supported in 2020.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, but community support like this continues to help San Luis Obispo get through these tough times and fosters economic recovery for all," said Derek Johnson, SLO City Manager.

More than 4,400 qualified shoppers spent an average of $171 each by the time the program ended on Christmas Eve.

“Buying local doesn’t just help the business; it keeps people employed, supports local families, it’s better for the environment, encourages entrepreneurship, and it helps keep our community unique,” said Jim Dantona, President/CEO of the SLO Chamber. “We’re proud to partner with the City to support these efforts.”

