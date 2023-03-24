Watch Now
San Luis Obispo celebrates completion of downtown street improvement projects

Downtown San Luis Obispo
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 20:10:03-04

The City of San Luis Obispo hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for recently completed downtown street improvements Thursday.

The event took place at 2 p.m. in the Downtown Center Plaza.

The downtown street improvements are part of the SLO in Motion project, a multimillion-dollar investment that aims to improve mobility, accessibility and safety for all modes of transportation in the city, according to city officials.

The downtown portion of the project included new bike lanes, wider sidewalks, upgraded pedestrian crossings and more.
"We are excited to unveil these much-anticipated improvements and celebrate their completion with our community," said Jennifer Rice, the project manager. "SLO in Motion is a testament to our commitment to providing safe and accessible transportation options for all."

Click here to learn more about the SLO in Motion project.

