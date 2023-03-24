San Luis Obispo celebrates completion of downtown street improvement projects

The City of San Luis Obispo hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for recently completed downtown street improvements Thursday.

The event took place at 2 p.m. in the Downtown Center Plaza.

The downtown street improvements are part of the SLO in Motion project, a multimillion-dollar investment that aims to improve mobility, accessibility and safety for all modes of transportation in the city, according to city officials.



See also: Addition of parking protected bike lanes in downtown San Luis Obispo causes confusion for some

The downtown portion of the project included new bike lanes, wider sidewalks, upgraded pedestrian crossings and more.

"We are excited to unveil these much-anticipated improvements and celebrate their completion with our community," said Jennifer Rice, the project manager. "SLO in Motion is a testament to our commitment to providing safe and accessible transportation options for all."

Click here to learn more about the SLO in Motion project.