San Luis Obispo celebrates the 7th annual Juneteenth at Mission Plaza

The NAACP held its 7th annual Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the freedom of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Community members celebrated Saturday afternoon by listening to educational speakers and learning about African-American history and culture.

“It took two more years from the Freedom Day of Emancipation Proclamation to the people in Texas knowing they were free," San Luis Obispo City Mayor Erica A. Stewart said. "They were free for two years but didn’t get to experience that.”

The theme for this year’s celebrations? A glimpse of the past and present.

“I think about how do we help people now know the access they have in health care, education, jobs, housing?" Stewart questioned. "That is what I want to continue to see us do and not just help black people thrive, of course, but also help people of all identities thrive.”

Saturday's events included live performances with interactive booths from different organizations and black-owned businesses.

R.A.C.E. Matters founder Courtney Haile created the grassroots organization in response to anti-black violence and police brutality nationwide. The non-profit now focuses on mental health awareness amongst the black community.

“We have a First Tuesday drop-in group that's a therapist-led space specifically for black-identified folks in the area," Haile said. "Then we're going to be rolling out more mental mental wellness programs for all people of color.”

And the hard work in the community doesn’t go unnoticed.

“One of the great things about our country is that we're doing something about these inequities," San Luis Obispo resident Joseph Perez said. "Many of us are willing to address our history and do something about it.”

For most people, the freedom wall was the highlight of the event.

“Just reading what everyone else had to say and then being able to be a part of that and write in your feelings, and letting the world see it," visitor Jevearre Jimmerson said. "That was so beautiful to me.”

“We didn't all get this Juneteenth knowledge in our K-through-12 education," Stewart said. "So the more that we learn about all different identities, I think it's really important.”

Juneteenth festivities continue on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when a private screening of a film called “The Cost of Inheritance” will be played at the Unitarian Universalist Church. The film includes personal stories and interviews that reflect the issues of reparations in the U.S. Tickets and more information can be purchased here.