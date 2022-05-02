San Luis Obispo celebrates the start of its annual Grilled Cheese Festival

San Luis Obispo is celebrating the 4th Annual Grilled Cheese festival during the entire month of May.

It's a fundraiser event put on by the local non-profit organization, The Restorative Partners, whose mission is to transform lives impacted by crime through healing services in San Luis Obispo County.

The annual event invites community members to go out and try each participating restaurant's version of their best-grilled cheese sandwich and to support local businesses.

Customers are then able to vote on which sandwich they liked best.

Participating restaurants will be competing for "Best SLO Grilled Cheese", "Most Ooey Gooey", and "Best Twisted Grilled Cheese."

