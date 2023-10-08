San Luis Obispo Children's Museum hosts its annual fundraiser themed Night at the Museum

On Friday, Oct. 13, the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum will host their annual fundraising event themed after the movie Night at the Museum. All the proceeds from this event will go toward the Museum's exhibits, programs, activities, and events.

This event is an adults-only adventure where guests are invited to dress up as characters from the Night at the Museum movie.

The evening will be filled with games, an exploration of the Museum's exhibits, dancing, a dinner with elevated kids' food by Chef Candice Custodio, and a bid on auction items, all themed after a natural history museum.

Lindsey Harring will also be honored for her many years of service to the Children's Museum.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum at 1010 Nipomo Street in Downtown San Luis Obispo. Tickets are $125 per person.

Local businesses will sponsor the event, such as:



SESLOC Federal Credit Union

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County

Cameron & Moresco CPAs, LLP

SM2 Trust

Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic

The Mountain Air

The Switchback

Opolo Vineyards

SLO Brew

For more information about the fundraising event and to purchase tickets, call (805) 545-5874 or visit slocm.org/ridiculous.