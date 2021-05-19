San Luis Obispo Children's Museum opens after 13 months of closure

The San Luis Obispo Children's Museum is back open after being closed for 13 months due to the pandemic.

The museum opened on Wednesday with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Guests are required to wear masks while visiting, and capacity limits are being maintained at 25% to ensure social distancing is possible.

Changes have also been made to some exhibits to ensure guests' safety, but all the fun remains the same.

"It just all fun and I like that they opened back up and I like that they have so much to play with," said Hunter Bittick who visited the museum on opening day.

The museum is open Wednesday - Monday and reservations are required.

"It is really nice to have it open and be able to play, It is fun to see the new exhibit," said parent, Tiffany Matallanas.

To find out more about the museum's safety precautions or to make reservations, click here.