San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum reopens

The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum reopened on Thursday after a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will be open at half capacity. You must make an online reservation to enter.

Those who enter the museum must follow mask and social distancing regulations.

The museum has made adjustments to limit the spread of COVID-19, including less touch and play exhibits and protective screens.

"We've got a lot of people who come in this morning who are excited to be here and that’s really nice to see people so enthusiastic to come back,” said Joy Patterson, San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum assistant manager.

The Children’s Museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.