San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum to reopen

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum
Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 29, 2021
The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is reopening Thursday Nov. 4, after a sixteen- month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks and social distance regulations will be effective.

Museum memberships that were frozen throughout the closure will continue that opening day.

The temporary schedule includes:

  • Monday & Thursday 10 a.m. through noon.
  • Friday through Sunday
    • Morning Session: 10 a.m. through noon.
    • It will be closed for cleaning
    • Afternoon Session: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The museum will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Reservations are encouraged.

For more information about the Museum’s Open & Safe policies visit:
https://www.slocm.org/openandsafe?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9

