San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum to reopen

The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is reopening Thursday Nov. 4, after a sixteen- month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks and social distance regulations will be effective.

Museum memberships that were frozen throughout the closure will continue that opening day.

The temporary schedule includes:

Monday & Thursday 10 a.m. through noon.

Friday through Sunday

Morning Session: 10 a.m. through noon. It will be closed for cleaning Afternoon Session: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.



The museum will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Reservations are encouraged.

For more information about the Museum’s Open & Safe policies visit:

https://www.slocm.org/openandsafe?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9

