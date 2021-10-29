San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum to reopen

The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is reopening Thursday Nov. 4, after a sixteen- month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks and social distance regulations will be effective.
Museum memberships that were frozen throughout the closure will continue that opening day.
The temporary schedule includes:
- Monday & Thursday 10 a.m. through noon.
- Friday through Sunday
- Morning Session: 10 a.m. through noon.
- It will be closed for cleaning
- Afternoon Session: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The museum will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Reservations are encouraged.
For more information about the Museum’s Open & Safe policies visit:
https://www.slocm.org/openandsafe?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9