San Luis Obispo City Council agrees on design for new Prado Rd. overpass

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted this week to approve a design for the Highway 101/Prado Rd. interchange project.

The project, which will include an overpass bridge over Highway 101, has been part of the city's General Plan for some time. It will connect Dalidio Rd. and the new San Luis Ranch neighborhoods with Prado Rd. on the other side of Highway 101.

The project is a partnership between the City of San Luis Obispo and Caltrans. This week's decision by the city council will allow Caltrans to move forward with the design work.

The next step for the city is to begin developing plans, specifications and an estimate for the project, which is expected in 2024.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

According to the city, the Prado Rd. interchange will provide a link between Madonna Rd. and South Higuera St. for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists as well as reduce traffic congestion on Higuera, Madonna, and Los Osos Valley Rd. City officials say it will also support future housing and commercial development and create a new cross-town route for destinations such as Laguna Lake, the Madonna Rd. shopping centers, and the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

The project is expected to cost $97 million.

