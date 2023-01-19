San Luis Obispo City Council approves $425K for more affordable housing programs

The San Luis Obispo City Council approved $425,000 in grant funding for programs and projects that will help house the homeless and create more affordable housing units in the city of San Luis Obispo.

Through the Community Development Block Grant program, the city approved $64,000 for the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. The city also approved $9,145 for the Rapid Rehousing and Homeless Prevention program through 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

And $318,000 in funding was approved for Orcutt Road Apartments, located at the former Maxine Lewis site (Housing Authority of SLO). The Community Development Block Grant administration and capacity building at the city’s community development department were also granted $34,000 worth of funds.

To review the full city council meeting where this funding was approved, click here.

Generally, city council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The next city council meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo.