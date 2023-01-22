San Luis Obispo City Council to hold community forum

The San Luis Obispo City Council will hold the 2023 Community Forum at the Ludwick Community Center on January 26.

The forum will be an in-person meeting that will start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.

Residents that attend can learn about what efforts are being made to meet community-identified priorities. They will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on ways the city can achieve these priorities.

During the meeting, attendees will also have a chance to rank what efforts they believe are crucial in helping the city complete its goals for the next two years.

The City Council is planning to proceed in February with a goal-setting workshop, and they will hold public hearings before they adopt a balanced budget in June.

They encourage those attending the Community Forum to look at the 2023-25 Community Priorities Survey before attending.

A free valet will be available for residents who choose to bike, and childcare options will be available.