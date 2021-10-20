San Luis Obispo City leaders move forward with pulling local cannabis business' permit

San Luis Obispo City leaders decided to move forward with their decision to nullify Natural Healing Center's (NHC) application for an operating permit in the city.

Employees for Natural Healing Center called on the San Luis Obispo City Council Tuesday night to reverse their decision on revoking the company's permit to open a storefront in San Luis Obispo.

Dozens of employees showed up outside of City Hall Tuesday evening to rally before and during the council meeting.

Earlier this month city officials determined Natural Healing Center submitted false/misleading information regarding illegal activity to San Luis Obispo City officials within their permitting application.

Tuesday, the city notified NHC of their stance to continue with the automatic disqualification of the application and termination of their permit.

In the meeting Tuesday, San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson said, "It was a very difficult decision by the staff, as you know the council embraced the cannabis industry and developed regulations that were a part of a lot of outreach."

Later in the meeting employees made their case directly to the council via public comment by asking them to reverse their decision by placing an action item on their next agenda.

In a press release, NHC said the city is making the wrong decision and that the company has "gone to incredible lengths and sacrifice to create a one-of-a-kind environmentally sustainable operation for our employees, customers, the city and residents of San Luis Obispo."

City leaders say NHC may now seek a judicial review within 90 days.