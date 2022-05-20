San Luis Obispo City leaders move forward with Tesla auto dealership proposal

San Luis Obispo's Architectural Review Commission moved forward with Tesla's proposal to build an auto dealership in the city.

The 30,986 square foot auto dealership would be located on Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo where multiple other auto dealerships already exist.

The new dealership is being proposed by Rich Development Company, a real estate developer based in Santa Ana. It would sit on 2.84 acres facing Highway 101 near the new Courtyard Marriott hotel.

The dealership would have a modern design, with metal signage, glass storefronts, and gray and white paint accents.

One concern that came up by the commission in the meeting was Tesla's modern design. They said it did not fit the community design of San Luis Obispo as the city looks to have more character to the buildings.

The developer representative, Tab Johnson, proposed adding different colors to the sides of the building in order to create the 'ideal look' the city is looking for. The commission is suggesting the developers rework the texture, material or color and windows.

The closest Tesla dealerships are in Santa Barbara and Bakersfield, allowing a closer and more convenient location for local Tesla owners.

Johnson pointed out that the dealership would only have about three cars on display for shoppers to view. "Tesla normally does not keep a large number of display vehicles as most purchases are done online and delivered to the store," said Johnson.

The parking lot would not look like a normal auto mall, instead, the parking will be reserved for customers who are needing work done on their vehicles.

The ARC moved forward with the project proposal, including the recommendation for an 8 ft. tall fence around the property versus the normal 6 ft. fence due to security concerns brought in by the developer.